The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/09/17

Lawrence: Bob Corker has beaten Trump into a corner

Lawrence O'Donnell looks at the play-by-play of President Donald Trump's attack on Sen. Bob Corker and Corker's response – and how Donald Trump proved Corker's point that Trump acts like the presidency is "a reality show." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McConnell defends Corker's comments on Trump
5 hours 31 min ago
Trump adviser’s secret voting plan revealed
5 hours 44 min ago
Hayes: There's 'no A for effort' in Puerto Rico response
3 hours 44 min ago
Russian-linked ads found on Google: Washington Post
4 hours 58 min ago
Trump thinks he invented the word 'fake'
3 hours 31 min ago
Steve Schmidt to GOP: It's your obligation to speak out
Melania Trump compares White House to political prison
Weinstein begs Hollywood execs to save his job
Fmr. Bush Aide: Trump not fit to be president
Joe on Pence's NFL walk-out: 'This was a stunt'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL