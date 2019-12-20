The Last Word

Laurence Tribe: ‘I’d be amazed’ if vulnerable GOP Senators vote against calling witnesses

02:17

Sen. Schumer said he’s hoping to get some Republican Senators to join him in asking for witnesses and documents in Trump’s impeachment trial. Laurence Tribe tells Lawrence O’Donnell that “the evidence supporting the impeachment articles is extremely strong” but adds that there are no good reasons not to hear from additional firsthand witnesses in the Senate trial and thinks it will be a hard sell from some vulnerable Republican Senators.Dec. 20, 2019

