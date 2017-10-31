The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/31/17

Latest details about suspect in NYC terror attack

WNBC Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst joins Lawrence O'Donnell with the latest on the suspect in Tuesday's New York City terror attack that left 8 dead, including new details on where he lives and his personal life. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Truck driver kills 8 in lower Manhattan terrorist attack
Latest updates: What we know about the NYC truck attack
39 min ago
Trump responds to deadly NYC attack
3 hours 59 min ago
Top Trump campaign aide spoke to Mueller team, grand jury
2 hours 17 min ago
Mueller: Manafort, Gates pose ‘serious risk of flight’
ISIS called for attacks on Halloween
Manhattan attack suspect yelled 'Allahu akbar'
Former NYPD chief: We cannot prevent all terror attacks
Eyewitness to NYC attack: 'It looked intentional'
'This is only the beginning': Inside Mueller investigation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL