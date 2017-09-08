The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/08/17

Last Word 9/8/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Florida uses every available minute to prep for Irma
11 hours 31 min ago
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
12 hours 47 sec ago
FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
14 hours 3 min ago
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
11 hours 49 min ago
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
12 hours 25 min ago
The best and worst case scenario for Irma
12 hours 59 min ago
Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'
12 hours 45 min ago
White House: Take Irma seriously, stay out of danger
14 hours 26 min ago
WaPo: Mueller wants to talk to White House aides
Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL