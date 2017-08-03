The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/03/17

Last Word 8/3/17

Watch the full episode of Thursday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: After this, firing Mueller is simply untenable
4 hours 7 min ago
Waters: Trump is the most deplorable person I have met
2 hours 20 min ago
Mueller convenes grand jury in Russia probe
13 hours 10 min ago
Lawrence: If subpoenaed, will Trump take the 5th?
12 hours 10 min ago
Flynn discloses more income sources in amended filing
12 hours 52 min ago
W. Virginia's Dem. Gov. switches parties hours after GOP attack
Trump Tower too pricey for the Secret Service
Beschloss: Trump situation more Nixon than Nixon
Bipartisan efforts aim to block Trump from firing Mueller
NH Sen: We don't need insults from Trump -- we need help

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL