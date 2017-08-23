The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/23/17

Last Word 8/23/17

Wednesday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

Trump dossier testimony from Sen. Judiciary could be published
8 hours 12 min ago
Lawrence: Trump's most important lie is about himself
7 hours 10 min ago
Memo outlines Trump ban on transgender people in the US military
7 hours 34 min ago
After 'unhinged' rally, worry about Trump having nuclear codes
6 hours 39 min ago
Trump flip-flops to ask taxpayers, not Mexico, to fund the wall
6 hours 30 min ago
Politico: Trump clashed with GOP over Russia sanctions
Fall is coming: Will the government shut down?
'Back up, you creep': First look at Clinton's new book
Matthews: Trump is holding the gov't hostage for his wall
Janet Napolitano: Arpaio pardon would be a 'dis' to AZ

