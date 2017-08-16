Last Word 8/16/17

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/16/17

Lawrence: President Trump is the Divider-in-Chief
7 hours 48 min ago
GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists
7 hours 7 min ago
Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail
8 hours 50 min ago
Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
9 hours 17 min ago
Russia still helping Trump, hacked mail story suggests
8 hours 28 min ago
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
Prominent investigator exits Mueller's Russia team
Fmr. diplomat: 'This president dirties people close to him'
Col. Wilkerson: We may see GOP commit suicide
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump

