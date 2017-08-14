The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/14/17

Last Word 8/14/17

Watch the full episode of Monday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

Maddow: Racism 'a persistent infection' in America
11 hours 24 min ago
Calls grow for Trump to fire Bannon after Charlottesville
8 hours 45 min ago
Moore: Trump's actual policies just as scary as headlines
9 hours 47 min ago
Trump's approval rating hits lowest point yet
2 hours 10 min ago
Trump RTs, then deletes, image of train hitting a man with CNN logo
56 min 23 sec ago
Is Trump considering pardoning Arpaio as practice?
Special Report: Trump travel ban at 45 days
Bannon's White House days could be numbered: NYT
Maxine Waters: Trump is a dishonorable human being
Mueller in talks to interview senior White House officials

