The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/31/17

Last Word 7/31/17

Watch the full episode of Monday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

WaPo: Trump dictated son’s misleading statement on Russia meeting
11 hours 10 min ago
The inside story behind Trump booting 'The Mooch'
10 hours 52 min ago
Lawrence: Trump may be John Kelly’s biggest problem
10 hours 35 sec ago
Trump silent as Putin expels U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia
10 hours 29 min ago
With Mooch, Priebus and Spicer out: who’s next?
13 hours 9 min ago
Gen. Kelly gets clean slate on first day as Chief of Staff
Is Trump's agenda already dead?
Matthews: Trump is in an endless state of chaos
Baldwin: It’s time to stop Obamacare ‘sabotage’ efforts
Comedian Richard Lewis: Trump a con but supporters are ‘good people’

