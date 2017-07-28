The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/28/17

Last Word 7/28/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: This was Trump's worst week yet
14 hours 10 min ago
Can Kelly bring order to Trump's White House?
12 hours 42 min ago
Russia was quick to cover tracks after 2016 election
14 hours 28 min ago
Trump reportedly belittled Priebus during tenure
13 hours 11 min ago
Trump ousts Chief of Staff Priebus, installs Ret. Gen. Kelly
17 hours 12 min ago
WH: Trump to sign bill imposing new sanctions on Russia
Lawrence: Only Trump's admin. would hire Scaramucci
Chris Hayes breaks down the dramatic scene of the GOP health care vote
Joy Reid: This White House is sloppy
Challenges await John Kelly as Chief of Staff

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL