The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/27/17

Last Word 7/27/17

Watch the full episode of Thursday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

Mika: Happy 'Failure Friday'
3 hours 45 min ago
Senate Republicans fail to repeal Obamacare
3 hours 45 min ago
Chuck Todd: McCain saved Senate GOP from themselves
GOP congressman now open to Dem input on health care
2 hours 40 min ago
'Mooch Gone Wild': Comms. Director's profane rant
12 hours 58 min ago
Lawrence: Scaramucci show's Trump's bad judgement
Graham bill would block Trump from firing Mueller
Maddow: GOP shifts talking points amid Trump 'disgrace'
Bernie Sanders: GOP is now a right-wing extremist party
Trump admin. threatens Alaska over senator’s vote

