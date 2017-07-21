The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/21/17

Last Word 7/21/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside the White House communications shakeup
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
1 hour 6 min ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
16 hours 34 min ago
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
14 hours 36 min ago
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
23 hours 21 min ago
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated
1 hour 52 min ago
Can Trump sabotage the Russia probe?
Kushner revises financial disclosure after omissions
WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador
Maxine Waters: I'm shocked Sessions hasn't resigned

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL