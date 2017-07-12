The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/12/17

Last Word 7/12/17

Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

GOP in crisis over Trump Jr.-Russia email revelation
4 hours 50 min ago
Lawrence: Kushner letting Trump Jr. take the fall
5 hours 4 min ago
WSJ: Intel cites Trump-Russia timeline starting in spring 2015
6 hours 11 min ago
What everyone missed in the Donald Trump Jr. emails
7 hours 19 min ago
GOP Rep. dodges question of if he'd accept Russian help
7 hours 30 min ago
What did the President know and when did he know it?
Matthews: Trump is surrounded by scandal
Donald Trump: 'God is the ultimate'
Senate health care bill seems to be losing votes
Rep. Swalwell: We need more Republicans to step up

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL