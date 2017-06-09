The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/09/17

Last Word 6/9/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
10 hours 37 min ago
Sen. Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
9 hours 7 min ago
Maxine Waters: The president is a liar
9 hours 51 min ago
Lawrence: 'The president cannot learn'
8 hours 4 min ago
Few Republicans defend Trump after Comey testimony
7 hours 43 min ago
Rather: U.S. suffers for Trump scandal spectacles
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
'Total disaster' for Trump ally as UK election goes bust
No hearings, no discussion on the Senate healthcare bill
Leon Panetta: This White House seems undisciplined

