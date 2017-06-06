The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/06/17

Last Word 6/6/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

WaPo: Trump asked DNI Coats to intervene on Russia probe
6 hours 36 min ago
New reports of growing tension between Trump and Sessions
9 hours 46 min ago
Lawrence on new Trump revelations: 'This is Watergate'
6 hours 45 min ago
How Trump skimmed money meant for sick kids
7 hours 54 min ago
Flynn hands over docs in response to Senate subpoena
10 hours 18 min ago
McCaskill: Russia probe not about diminishing Trump’s win
Lieu: ‘Incredible disrespect’ for rule of law by admin
Fmr. DHS Sec: 'No evidence' Russians altered vote counts
Whitehouse: Problem with Trump and order at DOJ
Kornacki: GOP 'on their own' in 2018

