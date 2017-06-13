The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/13/17

Last Word 6/13/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Dems fuming over Sessions' refusal to answer questions
9 hours 46 min ago
Schumer: Republicans hiding health bill because they're ashamed
6 hours 57 min ago
Exclusive: Sen. Franken says Sessions violated his recusal
6 hours 21 min ago
Cory Booker: Sessions should not be attorney general
8 hours 36 min ago
Warren grills Republican on secret health care bill
7 hours 57 min ago
Trump friend on Mueller: ‘He’s out to get the president’
Matthews: There's something of a monarchy about Trump
Hayes: Why did 3 Trump associates lie about Kislyak?
How Republicans used an ATM to hide from reporters
Report: Russian cyber attacks found in 39 states

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL