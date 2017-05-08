Last Word 5/8/17

The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/08/17

Watch the full episode of Monday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

New Flynn revelations exposed during Yates hearing
11 hours 54 min ago
Still unexplained: Trump's 18 day delay in firing Flynn
8 hours 39 min ago
Dems look to supplant Republicans avoiding home town halls
8 hours 6 min ago
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
10 hours 2 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on Flynn: It's clear he was compromised
10 hours 49 min ago
Did Trump lie about the Flynn fiasco?
Exclusive: Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
Will frat brothers go to prison for Penn St. hazing death?
Joe: GOP messaging on health care has been 'horrific'
Exclusive: Flynn never told DIA that Russians paid him

