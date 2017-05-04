The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/04/17

Last Word 5/4/17

Watch the full episode of Thursday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

The seven key consequences of the new GOP health care bill
5 hours 29 min ago
George Will: Trump has a 'dangerous disability'
4 hours 22 min ago
Sanders: House health care bill is an insult
6 hours 44 min ago
Schiff: House Intel Trump Russia investigation back on track
5 hours 1 min ago
Breast cancer survivor: 'This isn't the America I love'
6 hours 2 min ago
Trump: House health care bill 'incredibly well-crafted'
Hoyer: GOP will ‘rue the day’ they voted for AHCA
Paul Ryan ahead of vote: 'We will not falter'
Pre-existing conditions covered, but at what cost?
Maddow: New GOP defense targets Trump Russia dossier

