The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/02/17

Last Word 5/2/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump administration makes mess spinning spending bill
5 hours 29 min ago
How Donald Trump could get fired
3 hours 45 min ago
Warren: We've got to be in this fight right now
7 hours 20 min ago
The GOP's pre-existing condition
5 hours 56 min ago
What's on Steve Bannon's whiteboard?
5 hours 47 min ago
Can Congress whip airline industry into shape?
Manchin to Trump: Constituents will know who took ACA away
Can Democrats take back the House in 2018?
Greta: The end of our nation’s nightmare...six years later
Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL