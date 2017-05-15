The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/15/17

Last Word 5/15/17

Watch the full episode of Monday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell.

WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting
7 hours 41 min ago
WSJ: Senate Intel accessing financial data in Trump-Russia probe
7 hours 6 min ago
Trump's abrupt firing of US attorneys remains unexplained
7 hours 17 min ago
Washington Post report fuels chaos in White House
6 hours 20 min ago
Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives
8 hours 36 min ago
McMaster on WaPo report: 'It didn't happen'
Inside the report on Trump’s intel disclosure to Russia
Trump EPA rejects ban on dangerous pesticide
Patrick Buchanan: 'No collusion at all has been proven'
Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives

