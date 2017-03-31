The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/31/17

Last Word 3/31/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

The backstory behind Flynn's immunity plea
12 hours 17 min ago
What did the Obama WH know about Russia investigation?
11 hours 43 min ago
Donald Trump’s bad month
9 hours 48 min ago
What it means to ask for immunity
17 hours 20 min ago
Calm or chaos in the Trump White House?
10 hours 36 min ago
Comedy in the Trump era
10 hours 27 min ago
GOP Rep: Trump taking advice from 'swamp creatures'
Obama team made list of Russia probe documents
Maddowblog: Trump University fraud case comes to a close
Senate Intel Committee rejects immunity for Flynn

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL