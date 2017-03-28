The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/28/17

Last Word 3/28/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Rep. Maxine Waters: 'I cannot be intimidated'
6 hours 32 min ago
Exclusive: Manafort-linked accounts on Cyprus raised red flag
Embattled DNC asks all staffers for resignation letters
Jason Chaffetz thinks it’s ‘ridiculous’ to investigate Nunes
8 hours 22 min ago
Trump and Nixon's rhetoric show a 'striking resemblance'
7 hours 3 min ago
Navigating Manafort’s web of ties to Russia and Ukraine
House GOP blocks Dems latest effort to release Trump's taxes
Trump’s 13 golf outings as President
White House takes aim at Obama era climate policy
WH denies trying to block Sally Yates testifying on Russia

