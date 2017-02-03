The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/03/17

Last Word 2/3/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Federal judge temporarily blocks Trump's immigration ban
5 hours 22 min ago
Bannon's 'Islamic State of America'
5 hours 4 min ago
Spicer: Iran's actions won't go unchecked
7 hours 12 min ago
DeVos future uncertain as Senate vote looms
12 hours 8 min ago
Greta: Tragedy in the shadows of Capitol Hill
6 hours 45 min ago
Over 100,000 visas revoked after immigration ban
Gov. Brewer: DeVos is the 'right choice'
Conway cites false 'Bowling Green Massacre'
Leaks throw Trump White House into chaos
Trump to roll back financial regulations

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL