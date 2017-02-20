The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/20/17

Last Word 2/20/17

Watch the full episode of Monday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kremlin building psychological portrait of Trump
17 hours 18 min ago
Rep. Nadler: 'I'm not ready to talk about impeachment'
16 hours 9 min ago
Why is opposing Pres. Trump complicated for McCain?
13 hours 16 min ago
Trump chooses Gen. McMaster as Nat'l Security Adviser
11 hours 57 min ago
Ret. General: Trump has best nat. security team since Ike
12 hours 54 min ago
President Trump is not President Nixon. Here’s why.
Trump rejects veteran GOP aide over critical writings
The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
White House reassures commitment to NATO
Rep. Sanford: Trump voters are 'exhausted'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL