The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/05/17

Last Word 1/05/17

Watch the full episode of Thursday night's The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Top Russians celebrated when Trump won, intel report says
Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
1 day 7 hours ago
Trump brands his newest enemy: Chuck Schumer
9 hours 55 min ago
MA Rep. won't attend Trump's inauguration
8 hours 1 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
1 day 7 hours ago
Bernie Sanders: Attacks on Keith Ellison 'unfair and unjust'
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
Can tension be eased between intel community, Trump?
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL