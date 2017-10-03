The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/03/17

Las Vegas shooting witness stayed behind to save countless lives

Mark Lacy was sitting in the VIP section of the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when gunfire broke out. A retired military law-enforcement officer, he stayed behind to help carry many of the wounded to safety. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Hayes: Is gun violence just the 'cost of freedom' in America?
4 hours 28 min ago
Security guards at Las Vegas concert describe attack
4 hours 6 min ago
San Juan mayor: Trump is Miscommunicator-in-chief
2 hours 40 min ago
Rep: Trump's behavior in Puerto Rico 'disgraceful'
3 hours 50 min ago
Matthews: We need to do more on gun control
4 hours 33 min ago
How mass shootings act as ads for guns
Trump: Puerto Rico should be proud more haven’t died
New details emerge about the guns used in Vegas shooting
Dem. Rep on gun control: 'If not now, when?'
WaPo: Russian Facebook ads aimed to stoke racial tensions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL