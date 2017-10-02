The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/02/17

Las Vegas shooting survivors make remarkable journey home to kids

Alex Rasmussen and his wife were just 50 feet from the stage at the Route 91 music festival when gunfire erupted. After they escaped, they did something remarkable in order to get home to their kids in Memphis, Tennessee. Alex Rasmussen joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

At least 59 people dead, 500+ injured in Las Vegas shooting
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't talk about guns'
1 hour 55 min ago
Vegas shooting survivor hid under bus: 'We were the lucky ones'
2 hours 3 min ago
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims
2 hours 57 min ago
First responders saved many from gunman
3 hours 4 min ago
Fmr. FBI agent: Las Vegas is 'uniquely American scene'
4 hours 17 min ago
Chris Hayes: If this isn't terrorism, what is?
3 hours 42 min ago
Brother of shooter: We just don't understand
5 hours 4 min ago
Vegas rallies around blood banks after shooting
4 hours 29 min ago
Dems: Thoughts & prayers not enough after shooting

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL