The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/09/17

Kristof on Trump-Corker: 'This is humiliating for our country'

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof says Trump's feud with Bob Corker is further damaging our nation's credibility and that Corker is seen as the "grown-up" in the feud, while Trump is seen as "the child." Lawrence O'Donnell also discusses with Ezra Klein. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

