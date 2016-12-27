The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 12/27/16

KIND Fund Christmas donations bring 'new hope'

Last week we heard from Tamandani Khuphuki, a 17-year-old K.I.N.D. Fund scholarship recipient, and she inspired more Christmas holiday giving than ever before. Lawrence shares a new fundraising record for Kids in Need of Desks. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

