The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/03/17

Justice Ginsburg, Iman and the Equal Rights Amendment

A famous fight over a nude picture, a super model, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg are all in Lawrence O'Donnell's "last word" Friday night about equal rights. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Exclusive: Trump admin. plans expanded family immigrant detention
Inside Pence’s private email use as governor
5 hours 32 min ago
Sen. King: The denials remind me of Obi-Wan Kenobi
16 hours 28 min ago
Sen. Paul: Russia issue 'political witch hunt'
6 hours 48 min ago
Can N.C. Gov. make good on bathroom bill repeal promise?
6 hours 51 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar, Senate Dems call for Sessions to testify
Trump tweets old photo of Schumer with Putin, demands probe
Dem Sen. says Sessions should be questioned under oath
Did Donald Trump just sink Jeff Sessions?
FBI not cooperating with House on Russia case

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL