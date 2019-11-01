Judges to rule on two cases involving subpoenas in impeachment inquiry

Judges to rule on two cases involving subpoenas in impeachment inquiry04:49
A federal judge challenged the Trump administration's claim that Don McGahn cannot be compelled to testify to Congress as another judge scheduled hearing to rule whether an aide to John Bolton must comply with a House subpoena on Ukraine. Neal Katyal tells Lawrence O'Donnell the judge "decimated the government's bad legal argument" on McGahn and the Kupperman case is a "delay tactic" that "looks more and more like obstruction of justice."