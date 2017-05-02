The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/02/17

Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel's heart and the GOP's health care...

Lawrence O'Donnell puts Jimmy Kimmel's powerful plea for a key provision of Obamacare, based on the story of his newborn son's emergency heart surgery, in context of the current health care fight – and the one that's been happening for nearly half a century. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

