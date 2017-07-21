The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/21/17

Intercepted intel: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian

The Washington Post reports intercepts show Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak told Moscow he and Jeff Sessions discussed the campaign and Trump's positions on issues important to Russia during the 2016 campaign. Jon McLaughlin, Max Boot & David Corn join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador
5 hours 9 min ago
Maxine Waters: I'm shocked Sessions hasn't resigned
4 hours 11 min ago
Sean Spicer quits post as White House Press Secretary
5 hours 18 min ago
Can Trump pardon himself?
3 hours 43 min ago
WATCH: President Obama grills Anthony Scaramucci
3 hours 36 min ago
Even GOP Senators don’t know what’s in health care bill
Hewitt on Sessions: If it's true, he should resign
WSJ: Kushner discloses more assets in revised financial filing
Is Bannon’s job in jeopardy after Spicer resignation?
Scaramucci announces Huckabee-Sanders as Press Sec.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL