The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 03/31/17

Intel Committees reject Flynn immunity request

The Senate and House Intel Committees rejected Flynn's request for immunity in exchange for testifying. Plus, Rep. Adam Schiff intimates that Chairman Devin Nunes overreacted to classified docs he saw at the W.H. Michael Isikoff, David Corn & Tim Mak join Joy Reid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

The backstory behind Flynn's immunity plea
6 hours 41 min ago
What did the Obama WH know about Russia investigation?
6 hours 6 min ago
Donald Trump’s bad month
4 hours 11 min ago
What it means to ask for immunity
11 hours 44 min ago
Calm or chaos in the Trump White House?
5 hours 39 sec ago
Comedy in the Trump era
4 hours 51 min ago
GOP Rep: Trump taking advice from 'swamp creatures'
Obama team made list of Russia probe documents
Maddowblog: Trump University fraud case comes to a close
Senate Intel Committee rejects immunity for Flynn

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL