The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 02/17/17

Inside Trump's Nixonian strategy to make the media the enemy

In 1972, President Nixon said, "the press is the enemy," in a phone call with Henry Kissinger. Trump tweeted Friday the media is "the enemy of the American people!" Ari Melber unpacks this declaration with Nancy Giles, Mark Thompson and Erin Gloria Ryan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

