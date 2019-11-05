Indicted Giuliani associate willing to cooperate with impeachment investigation

Indicted Giuliani associate willing to cooperate with impeachment investigation04:32
One of Giuliani's indicted associates, Lev Parnas, who helped dig up dirt on Trump's political rival in Ukraine has indicated he’s willing to cooperate with the impeachment inquiry by testifying and supplying documents subpoenaed by Congress. Chuck Rosenberg tells Lawrence O'Donnell that "most defendants become convicted felons and most convicted felons look for ways to cooperate in order to reduce their sentence."