IG report demands DHS fix dangerous overcrowding in detention facilities

IG report demands DHS fix dangerous overcrowding in detention facilities13:23
A new IG report called on the Department of Homeland Security to address "dangerous overcrowding and prolonged detention" of children and adults in Texas border facilities and revealed disturbing photos from inside as Democrats condemned conditions at a border facility in Florida. Lawrence O'Donnell discusses with Rep. Frederica Wilson, who led that delegation, and Rep. Nanette Barragan who viewed facilities in Texas Monday.