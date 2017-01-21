The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 01/21/17

Hundreds of Women's Marches took place across the country

Steinem: If you force Muslims to register, we'll all register as Muslims
21 hours 3 min ago
Spicer blasts media for Inauguration crowd size reports
FEC case exposes paid actor Trump supporters
1 day 12 hours ago
Moore: 'The old guard of the Democratic party has to go'
21 hours 5 min ago
Hundreds of thousands take to the streets around the globe
Trump Justice Dept. delays TX voting rights case
Trump enters office with vow to end 'American carnage'
Debra Messing on Trump's election: 'It was a shock'
Rep. Jamie Raskin: Inaugural address ‘meanest’ in history
Michael Moore: 'Resist, stand up, fight back'

