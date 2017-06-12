The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/12/17

How will Trump's admin react if he fires Mueller?

New reports suggests Trump is considering firing special prosecutor Robert Mueller. Lawrence O'Donnell explains that the last time a president did this, Justice Department officials began resigning. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
2 hours 15 min ago
Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
2 hours 35 min ago
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
4 hours 17 min ago
Trump biographer: I was threatened with made-up tapes too
1 hour 51 min ago
Schiff: Trump is afraid of Mueller and his independence
4 hours 35 min ago
Widespread protests against government corruption in Russia
Matthews: This country is in for some tough arguments
Chris Hayes explains the ‘shameless’ McConnell doctrine
GOP drafting secret health care bill
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL