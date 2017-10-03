The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 10/03/17

Gun-owning Vegas real estate mogul to Trump: 'Enough is enough'

Las Vegas businessman Stephen Cloobeck donated $400,000 to victims of the Las Vegas shooting and is calling for President Trump to take action on gun control. MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle shares her interview with Cloobeck and discusses with Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

