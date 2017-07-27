The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 07/27/17

Graham bill would stop Trump from firing Special Counsel Mueller

Jeff Sessions is speaking out about being under public attack by Trump over the Russia investigation and Lindsey Graham has issued a warning to the president about the consequences of firing the attorney general. Paul Butler and Ron Klain join Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Scaramucci calls Priebus 'schizophrenic, paranoiac'
3 hours 54 min ago
Graham bill would block Trump from firing Special Counsel
1 hour 51 min ago
GOP deploys counter narrative amid continued Trump disgrace
3 hours 41 min ago
Bernie Sanders: GOP is now a right-wing extremist party
4 hours 21 min ago
Trump admin. threatens Alaska over senator’s vote
4 hours 9 min ago
Earnest: Scaramucci himself is a problem for WH
Lawrence: Scaramucci ‘stupidest person ever’ to work in WH comms
Hirono: I'm now an American with a pre-existing condition
Graham: Skinny bill a 'half-assed' approach to Obamacare repeal
Markey: Neither party trusts Trump to impose Russia sanctions

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL