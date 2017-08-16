The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 08/16/17

GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists

Republican Governor John Kasich called Trump's response to Charlottesville "pathetic" but congressional Republicans are struggling to criticize the president. Former Republican and Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist George Will joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: President Trump is the Divider-in-Chief
1 hour 46 min ago
GOP splintering over Trump's response to white supremacists
1 hour 4 min ago
Trump lawyer not helping with pro-Confederacy e-mail
2 hours 47 min ago
Who are the people who rallied in Charlottesville?
3 hours 14 min ago
Russia still helping Trump, hacked mail story suggests
2 hours 25 min ago
Frederick Douglass: How to deal with 'treacherous president'
Prominent investigator exits Mueller's Russia team
Fmr. diplomat: 'This president dirties people close to him'
Col. Wilkerson: We may see GOP commit suicide
Matthews: Republicans aren't standing up to Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL