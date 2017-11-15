The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 11/15/17

GOP economic adviser: Tax cuts most irresponsible in U.S. history

Republicans' trillion dollar tax cut is being paid for by cuts to Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid and even some Republicans don’t know that. Bush admin. economist Bruce Bartlett and Obama White House veteran Ron Klain join Ari Melber. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

