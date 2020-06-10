Georgia elections show ‘the voter suppression machinery is working as designed’02:59
Georgia's Secretary of State is under fire after hours-long lines, broken machines, and closed polling locations plagued the Georgia primary election. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter Foundation, waited over three hours to vote at her polling place in Atlanta. "Democracy is on life support right now," Brown says. "We're gonna do everything we can do to organize and prevent this from happening in November."