The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/06/17

George Will: Trump is consistent – on backing Trump

Republicans gasped when Trump took the Democrats' debt deal and Steve Bannon and the House Freedom Caucus chair have reportedly discussed who could replace Paul Ryan as Speaker of the House. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist George F. Will joins Lawrence O'Donnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

