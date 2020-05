Bridgett Floyd, the sister of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by the neck by police, tells Lawrence O’Donnell about who her brother was, how “he filled the room with just his presence,” the pain she felt when she got that phone call, and what it will take to get justice for her brother: “They murdered my brother and they’re going to pay through the courts.” The attorney for the family, Benjamin Crump, also joins.