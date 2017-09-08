The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/08/17

Gasoline getting harder to find in Florida

NBC's Maya Rodriguez reports that about one third of gas stations in Florida are out of gas. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Florida uses every available minute to prep for Irma
3 hours 30 min ago
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
3 hours 59 min ago
FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
6 hours 2 min ago
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
3 hours 48 min ago
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
4 hours 24 min ago
The best and worst case scenario for Irma
4 hours 58 min ago
Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'
4 hours 43 min ago
White House: Take Irma seriously, stay out of danger
6 hours 25 min ago
WaPo: Mueller wants to talk to White House aides
Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL