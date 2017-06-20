The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 06/20/17

GA-06 election: 'Ominous win' for GOP in Trump era

Republican strategist Steve Schmidt tells Lawrence O'Donnell he sees trouble in Karen Handel's single-digit win over Democrat Jon Ossoff in the most expensive House race in history. Jason Johnson also joins. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Karen Handel defeats Jon Ossoff in GA special election
1 hour 53 min ago
NYT: Pompeo still briefed Flynn on secrets as CIA knew concerns
2 hours 43 min ago
Matthews: The nonsense of Trump now a standard for nonsense
5 hours 12 sec ago
Chris Murphy: Don't believe my GOP colleagues on health care objections
3 hours 54 min ago
Attorney General Jeff Sessions hires lawyer of his own
3 hours 32 min ago
Democratic Senators ask CBO for copy of secret bill
Trump looking to overhaul White House press operations
Georgia special election key to health care future?
McCaskill: Health care bill a tax cut for the rich
Hirono: Trump still doesn't believe in Russian interference

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL