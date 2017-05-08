The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 05/08/17

French Pres-Elect Spokesperson: Populism lost

Trump-style nationalism lost in France even though Russia may have tried to hack and influence the election. Did the outcome make Europe stronger? Is this a message to Trump and Putin? Laura Haim, spokesperson for the French President-Elect and David Rothkopf join Lawrence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

New Flynn revelations exposed during Yates hearing
5 hours 42 min ago
Matthews: Sally Yates makes Trump look bad
3 hours 51 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on Flynn: It's clear he was compromised
4 hours 38 min ago
Did Trump lie about the Flynn fiasco?
3 hours 45 min ago
Exclusive: Obama warned Trump against hiring Flynn
4 hours 50 min ago
Will frat brothers go to prison for Penn St. hazing death?
Joe: GOP messaging on health care has been 'horrific'
Exclusive: Flynn never told DIA that Russians paid him
MaddowBlog: GOP Rep says 'nobody dies' from lacking access to health care
Backlash against Trumpcare erupts across U.S.

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL