The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 04/21/17

Fox News and combating the victim blaming culture

How will the Bill O'Reilly controversy influence workplace culture and treatment of harassment claims in the future? Nancy Giles and Claudia Reis, an employment lawyer, join Ari Melber to discuss. Plus, how Fox News treated Friday's final "The Factor" episode. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

